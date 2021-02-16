Breaking: Death Toll Rising As Passenger Bus Plunges into 30-Foot Deep Canal in India.

INITIAL reports confirmed that around 37 people have died after a bus carrying around 54 passengers from the town of Sidhi to Satna village in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh plunged into a 30-foot deep canal in Shardhapathak village after the driver lost control.

According to locals, many passengers remain missing and the death toll has kept rising from the incident which took place at 7:30 am today (February 16). Rescue operations are ongoing.

Eyewitnesses had said that the bus sank completely into the water and was not visible in the morning hours. Villagers ran to help find passengers in the water and the bus has now been removed by two cranes after the release of water into the canal was stopped by the district administration from Banganga project. 32 bodies were initially found dead in the water and more are sadly being retreaved.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has expressed his sorrow in a video message posted on Twitter stating: “What has happened is extremely tragic. The entire state is standing with those affected.” He has also announced a compensation of $6,870 to the families of the deceased.

Major accident in #MadhyaPradesh: Bus carrying 54 passengers fell in Bansagar canal, 25 bodies were found in #sidhi ; Fear of death of over 45, evacuated bus at 11.45 am. pic.twitter.com/WAh3OEn4Tm — Subodh Srivastava (@SuboSrivastava) February 16, 2021

According to the AP, Police say more than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

