Body of Missing Girl Found Tied to Tree After Being Strangled

BODY of missing girl found tied to a tree after being strangled in deserted woodland.

The body of the teenage girl was found two days after she first went missing in Brazil. Ana Kemilli, aged 14 was reported missing in early February by her family when she failed to return home when expected.

The young teen had last been seen alive two days before her body was discovered. The last sighting of Ana was as she began to make her way back home after she had been out with friends, and they parted ways in the afternoon. Family soon contacted the police and a search mission was set up by the local fire brigade the following morning and they were helped out by sniffer dogs.

During the search a sandal that is believed to belong to Ana was discovered in a wooded area and tragically only shortly later her dead body was found by locals. Her body was discovered in Campo Belo do Sul in Brazil.

According to police the teen’s body did not display any visual signs of sexual assault or violence, and had been found in a seated position but her hands had been tied. Her body had been left in an abandoned area of the woods which left police with many questions. When the autopsy was carried out it revealed that Ana had been strangled to death.

Allegedly a 15-year-old boy that went missing on the day of Ana’s death has turned himself into police before confessing that he was involved in the death. Police are investigating the boy’s involvement in the crime and the possibility that others were also involved in the tragic death.

