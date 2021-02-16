Blowing bubbles as masked man empties washing up liquid into fountain

FOR no apparent reason, a masked man wandered up to the fountain in the Plaza de la Reina in Palma last Monday and emptied a large bottle of washing up liquid into it.

It was an impressive sight as true to the makers claims, large numbers of gentle bubbles started to appear in the water and soon started to fill the basin.

Passers-by took shots of the fountain and also telephoned emergency services who arranged for council workers to attend to empty the fountain and change the water.

Having caused his own brand of vandalism, the man responsible departed, leaving the cost of cleaning up for the council.

