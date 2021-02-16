Bill Gates Says End To Covid Pandemic ‘Very Easy’ Compared With Climate Change Battle.

BILL GATES has called on Governments around the world to price in the real cost of fossil fuels to combat climate change. He also said that solving global warming would be “amazing” and make ending the pandemic look “very, very, easy” in comparison.

The former head of Microsoft and billionaire claims that global warming poses one of the greatest existential threats to human life as we know it. In an interview with Derek Muller on the YouTube channel “Veritasium”, Mr Gates predicted that deaths caused by climate change would be “even greater than we have had in this pandemic.”

Now the Silicon Valley entrepreneur has written a new book called “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster”, in which he maps out a strategy to prevent the looming catastrophe. Currently, the world produces 51 billion tonnes of greenhouses gases.

To solve the problem, carbon dioxide emissions will have to be reduced to zero, Mr Gates argues. Green energy is insufficient to save the planet, as electricity production accounts for less than 30 per cent of total emissions.

To decarbonise the other 70 per cent will require profound changes to industrial manufacturing processes and transport systems. This will require technological innovation on a scale never seen before, alongside government intervention, according to Mr Gates.

Governments must act now and one way they can help bring about change is by pricing in the real cost of using fossil fuels. Mr Gates told the BBC: “Right now, you don’t see the pain you’re causing as you emit carbon dioxide. We need to have price signals to tell the private sector that we want green products.”

The Microsoft co-founder argued that Governments will have to make huge investments in research and development, as well as actively supporting the creation of markets for new products and technologies- he insisted that this strategy would need to be pursued over at least 30 years.

