Beaches In Barcelona Will be Smoke-Free This Summer In New Trial.

BEACHES In Barcelona will be smoke-free this summer as the City Council plans to ban smoking citing public health hazards. Initially, it will be banned in four of the ten in the city beaches -Sant Miquel and Somorrostro, in Ciutat Vella, and Nova Icària and Nova Mar Bella, in Sant Martí. The pilot scheme will be in operation during the high season which is between May 29 and September 12.

If it proves successful, the aim of the municipal government is to turn it into a permanent regulation and extend it to all the sandy areas. And in the future, perhaps also to other public places, such as parks and bus stops.

The objective of the initiative is to protect the health of the public, especially that of the most vulnerable population, and the environment said a local councillor.

“A healthy city is one without smoke, including tobacco,” said the Councilor for Health. Ageing and Care, Gemma Tarafa, this during the announcement. The mayor added that smoking is “the leading cause of preventable death in Spain” and “increases the risk of cancer and cardiovascular or respiratory diseases.”

Some 2,200 people die each year in Barcelona from causes directly attributable to tobacco consumption according to the latest reports from the Public Health Agency, the councillor said. This figure represents 13.8% of the total number of deaths in the city.

Authorities also explained that the ban’s aim is not focussed on punishing those who smoke on the beach – the ban won’t directly result in fines – but more about raising awareness.

Instances of non-compliance could be handed over to the Guardia Urbana local police who will be able to instruct people that smoking is banned in the area. However, if the beachgoer then still does not comply, the local police would then be able to hand out a fine, but the reason would be disrespecting authorities rather than breaking the smoking ban.

