Award-Winning Spanish Poet Joan Margarit Has Died Aged 82.

POET Joan Margarit, winner of the Miguel de Cervantes Prize in 2019, has sadly lost his battle with cancer today (February 16).

The tragic loss of the writer’s life comes after having crowned the peak of his career with the highest award for literature in Spanish, which he received just a few weeks ago from King Felipe VI during a private ceremony.

The coronavirus pandemic sadly deprived him of the traditional delivery ceremony in the auditorium of the University of Alcalá, a solemn tribute that he undoubtedly deserved.

Just a month ago, Margarit gave El Cultural an interview that took place at his home, in which he warmly shared his wisdom while proudly showing his library and announcing a new book, Forest Animal.

The Spanish poet, architect and retired professor, mostly wrote his work in the Catalan language and was said to be surprised when he was awarded the Cervantes Prize – the most important literary award in the Spanish language – because it was for the Castilian version of his poems.

