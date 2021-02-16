Australian Olympic Swimmer Scott Miller Arrested on Drug Charges.

FORMER Australian Olympic swimmer Scott Miller has been arrested in a police raid on charges of drug trafficking after the Australian police seized methamphetamine valued at $2 million (€1.32 million). He is also accused of running a criminal organisation.

Police arrested 45-year-old Miller, who won a silver medal in the 100 butterfly at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996, and a 47-year-old man on Tuesday (February 16) after finding methylamphetamine, or ice, concealed in eight candles back in January.

“For all intents and purposes, they looked like regular candles but they weren’t laced with fragrance, they were laced with death and misery,” said Detective John Watson, according to Nine News.

During the raid of his home in Sydney’s Rozelle neighbourhood, police officers seized one kilogram of heroin with a street value of $250,000 Australian dollars (about €160,000), a police statement read.

According to Detective Superintendent of Police John Watson, Miller ran a criminal organisation. “It will be alleged he’s calling the shots, the head of the syndicate, and others are working under his instruction,” he said. “It was not a small operation. They were well organised and well-financed.”

The two men were allegedly distributing drugs from Sydney bound for the regional state of New South Wales. A white Toyota Camry, which police allege was used by the syndicate to transport prohibited drugs, was also seized.

They also sized cell phones, documents, smaller amounts of drugs, and the equivalent of nearly $60,000 (€38,000) in cash, which will all be taken for forensic examination.

Miller was a member of the Australian 4×100 style relay team in Atlanta, which won bronze and won a gold medal at the 100 butterfly world championship in Rio de Janeiro in 1995.

