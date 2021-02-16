Angel of Death Beverley Allitt To Get Covid Vaccine Ahead Of Victim

ANGEL OF DEATH Beverley Allitt is set to get her Covid vaccine ahead of one of her victims that survived multiple attempts to kill her.

The mum of one of Beverley Allitt’s victims is angry at the fact that the killer will get the vaccine head of her daughter who was left disabled by the nurse. Sue Laccohee, aged 53, has spoken out to say that, “It annoys me that anybody who has done wrong can get the jab before other people that need it most.”

Her daughter Katie Phillips was only two months old when the Angel of Death struck multiple times at her family. Katie survived a near fatal insulin attack which tragically killed her twin, Becky. Allitt did not stop there as she had tried four times to kill Katie, but somehow the tiny baby survived.

Mum Sue who previously worked in the NHS explained how she wants the best for daughter Katie and said, “Obviously, I would like Katie to have everything going to protect her — but she still hasn’t had it.

“We don’’t mind waiting if people are more vulnerable than us but if we’re bringing Beverely Allitt into the equation you do wonder.

“I can only think that Miss Allitt has some underlying health condition that means she has jumped the queue. It is annoying but I am not shocked.

“No matter how repulsive or reviled they are, these people will get the jab. The NHS has a duty of care.”

Rose West has recently received the COVID 19 vaccine as has paedophile Gary Glitter.

