Ancient brewery discovered in Egypt near burial site

ARCHAEOLOGISTS have discovered a 5,000-year-old brewery capable of producing thousands of litres of beer in the ancient Egyptian city of Abydos.

Although evidence of brewing in ancient Egypt is not new, the discovery of this brewery, which had a production capacity of 22,400 litres, was divided into eight sections, each of which contained 40 clay vessels arranged in two rows, is surprising because of its capacity. They were used to heat mixtures of grain and water, according to reports.

The researchers, led by Matthew Adams of New York University and Deborah Vischak of Princeton University, think that beer, the favourite drink of the ancient Egyptians, was made at the burial site, as it was used in the funeral rituals of the first kings of Egypt.

In recent months, Egypt has announced important archaeological discoveries and hopes that they will help to revive tourism, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities reported in a statement. Tourism is a key sector in Egypt which is currently affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The site of the ancient brewery, located in the province of Sohag, probably dates back to the reign of King Narmer, around 3,100 BC. He was the first king to unify Upper and Lower Egypt. He ruled over 5,000 years ago and is considered by some to be the founder of the First Dynasty of Pharaohs.

