ALMERIA POLICE issue nearly 200 fines in a week for COVID 19 breaches. One man was even arrested for spitting and coughing at passers-by.

As the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic local police in Almeria have issued nearly 200 fines in only one week, all for behaviour that is not compatible with preventing the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

Among the issues that the police have faced has been an illegal birthday party, COVID deniers handing out leaflets and a spitting and coughing man.

The local police were called in to break up an illegal birthday party that was being held in a courtyard in Calle Genoveses, that is in the neighbourhood of El Quemadero. 31 people were found to be at the party having a barbecue complete with loud music and police were forced to issue many fines.

The majority of the fines were for people not wearing a mask but the group of 31 people managed to rack up grand total of nearly 70 fines. Fines included breaching perimeters to attend the party and for the party exceeding four people.

From February 8 to 14, 181 proposed penalties were issued by the local police for people disrespecting the measures decreed by the government to control the spread of the Coronavirus.

