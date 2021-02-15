Spectacular Crash On the Last lap Of The NASCAR Daytona 500.

-- Advertisement --



The NASCAR DAYTONA 500 was the scene of a spectacular pileup involving several race favourites. The last lap of the race saw a mass pile-up of 16 vehicles. Video credit: Nascar.

The final victory went to Michael McDowell, he was crowned in a race that was suspended for almost six hours due to rain and that had to be run at night. In addition, the race had to be stopped due to a lightning strike that forced the fans to seek refuge while trying to maintain a safe social distance in the stands.

CRASH! Multiple contenders are collected in this early accident in the #DAYTONA500. pic.twitter.com/qZro3YXsTj

— NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 14, 2021

The accident happened on lap 15 of the race and up to 16 cars were involved. The delicate situation was caused by a ‘melee’ between Christopher Bell and Aric Almirola, which led Stewart-Haas to have to swerve several times to avoid a slide and ended up creating chaos, with several vehicles skidding and out of control.

Reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott finished second and 2018 Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon was third. Harvick finished fourth, and Hamlin was fifth after leading a race-high 98 laps.

Christopher Bell had started the earlier melee when he pushed Almirola too hard near the front of the field and forced the Stewart-Haas Racing driver to bobble as he tried to avoid a slide. Almirola ended up turning right into Bowman. Their contact caused others to collide, sending them spinning and skidding through grass and mud. Martin Truex Jr, Erik Jones, Jamie McMurray, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Ryan Newman and Kurt Busch were among those involved.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spectacular Crash On the Last lap Of The NASCAR Daytona 500”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.