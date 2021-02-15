Police Open Fire On Anti-Coup Protesters In Myanmar As Clashes And Tensions Intensify.

Fierce clashes have erupted between protesters in northern Myanmar and security forces. Footage emerged online showing police opening fire on the crowd. It’s unclear as yet if live rounds or rubber bullets were used. The video below of the showdown shows demonstrators fleeing in disarray amid a series of loud blasts and flashes. Video credit: Yuki- @Yuki27985345

Dozens of protesters faced off with riot police at a power plant in the city of Myitkyina on Sunday. The city is 1,480 kilometres from the capital, Yangon in the northern part of the country, which has been gripped by protests since the February 1 military coup.

There were reports that the military was also deployed to quash the unrest. The clashes in Myitkyina reportedly ensued after the authorities demanded the company that runs the plant cut off the electricity.

There have been conflicting reports on whether live ammunition or rubber bullets were used in the crackdown. Police also reportedly fired tear gas, smoke bombs, and used water cannons to disperse the protesters.

Over a dozen Western embassies, including those of the US, EU, UK, Canada, Germany, and France, urged the security forces to “refrain from violence against demonstrators and civilians,” referring to the detention of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and the declaration of a one-year state of emergency by the military as an overthrow of the legitimate government.

“We support the people of Myanmar in their quest for democracy, freedom, peace, and prosperity. The world is watching,” they said in a statement on Sunday.