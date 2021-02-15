Vitamin D Could Help Save Lives

Vitamin D when used to treat Covid-19 could help save lives according to research carried out at Barcelona’s Hospital del Mar in Spain.

The research has been carried out in Spain and the UK is taking it seriously as there are calls to begin the immediate use of vitamin D for the treatment of Covid-19. MP David Davis, the former Brexit secretary has said that the findings belong to a “very important study”. The Social Science Research Network published the findings.

The Hospital del Mar in Barcelona has been treating Covid-19 patients with calcifediol, a type of vitamin D and research has proven very promising. During the trial patients as they were admitted to the hospital were randomly assigned as either a control patient, or a treatment recipient, who then received calcifediol.

David took to Twitter and tweeted that, “The findings of this large and well conducted study should result in this therapy being administered to every Covid patient in every hospital in the temperate latitudes.’

“Furthermore, since the study demonstrates that the clear relationship between vitamin D and Covid mortality is causal, the UK government should increase the dose and availability of free vitamin D to all the vulnerable groups.

“These approaches will save many thousands of lives. They are overdue and should be started immediately.”

