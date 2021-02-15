‘Vaxi Taxi’ Scheme Aims To Give Londoners Jabs In Cabs

‘VAXI TAXI’ scheme aims to give Londoners with limited access to transport jabs in cabs

The UK government is already leading the world in Covid vaccine rollout, and now their revolutionary new plan to offer the jab to people in taxis will move the scheme on even further. The Vaxi Taxi pilot programme is aimed at people without access to transport and will carry people to pop-up vaccination centres across London. Funded by the Covid Crisis Rescue Foundation, officials hope the scheme will take off across the country and bring the vaccine to those who might otherwise not be able to avail of it.

Dr Sharon Raymond, director of the foundation, said: ‘We are aiming to have pop-up vaccination clinics across London eventually, with a fleet of Vaxi Taxis to help set them up in community centres and faith centres.

‘We hope that by doing these pop-up vaccination centres in community centres and faith centres it will reassure people that this is a good way forward.

‘It will be a familiar place, not having to go to their own GP surgery.’

The doctor explained that the wheelchair-accessible Mercedes Vito taxis would also be sued to ferry equipment between vaccination centres, and a carer would be provided for those requiring additional support.

‘Throughout the day the taxis will come back and forth bringing in patients who have difficulties with private transport or may not have access to it,’ Dr Raymond said.

Dr Raymond added: ‘It’s about collaborating with the community with the NHS to try and achieve the common goal of getting this country vaccinated.’

