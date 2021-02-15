Valentine’s Weekend Saves Valencian Hospitality

VALENTINE’S weekend take-aways save the month for Valencian hospitality

Restaurants in the Valencian Community clam they have made it through the month of February only “thanks to the volume of orders” of take-away food over Valentine’s weekend. Thanks to the current restrictions in place in the region, bars and restaurants will remain closed until March 1, and can only provide delivery or take-away services. The weekend of February 14 would normally see establishments packed, but because of the restrictions, it seems many people opted for a take-out instead of the traditional romantic meal.

“The situation now is not like it used to be, but at least with take-out we made something on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and we have not had to fire anyone, something that for us is a luxury,” Jesus, the owner of a hamburger joint in Elche told Informacion.

Restaurateurs agree that trade has picked up on weekends across the board, and this is what is keeping them going. However, with the pandemic comes other hardships and business owners are finding that people don’t have as much to spend on ‘eating out’ as before; in addition, restaurants have to pay for special packaging to keep food warm and have the added expense of delivery drivers.

“Yes, there are many more orders than before the restrictions, however, they are not at all close to the previous billing. On weekends most of the volume is concentrated, on the other hand during the week and especially for meals the orders are very few, on those days it is very difficult for us to reach the minimum,” another restaurant owner in Alicante said.

The positive news is that the government is listening to struggling business owners, and a working group has been established between the Ministry of Health and the hospitality industry to pave the way out of the current lockdown.

