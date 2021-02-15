‘Unexpected and unpleasant surprise’ – Mayor’s response to costly water proposals.

MAYOR of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, has voiced his lack of support for a draft agreement drawn up by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition for the town’s Water and Waste Management (WWTP).

Armijo said: “The document represents an economically damaging proposal for residents of Nerja and Maro, especially in the times of crisis in which we find ourselves since we will have to pay the Ministry more than €7 million in the next 25 years.

“This is an unexpected and unpleasant surprise considering the economic impact that the commissioning of the WWTP will have on the pockets of citizens,” he added.

The mayor explained that, according to the Ministry technicians, payment must be made to comply with the ‘cost recovery principle’, established in a Community Directive and the Water Law, which basically means citizens must pay this amount as a ‘Water Use Fee’.

He said that once the draft agreement has been discussed by municipal groups and the municipal technical and legal services, he will relay to the Ministry for Ecological Transition the position of the local authority regarding the agreement for the transfer of the WWTP.

The water and waste management proposals were the focus of a virtual meeting between the mayor, deputy mayor, Francisco Arce, the Director General of Water, Teodoro Estrela, Chief of Infrastructure Service, Antonio Dorado, and technicians from the Ministry for Ecological Transition.

