The Royal Family Braces For Oprah Winfrey Interview With Meghan And Harry.

THE ROYAL FAMILY is understood to be ‘nervous’ that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will follow in Diana’s footsteps in an upcoming interview with American TV host Oprah Winfrey. The Queen is braced for fresh claims as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announce a lucrative, tell-all chat with Oprah Winfrey on American news channel CBS.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have agreed to sit down with Oprah Winfrey for an “intimate” and “wide-ranging” TV interview discussing their shock departure from royal life.

The appearance with America’s chat show queen, which is said to have blindsided Buckingham Palace, was last night estimated to be worth several million dollars. The move is said to have sparked concern within the Palace, who were once again claimed to be oblivious to the couple’s decision.

It is understood the Sussexes did not tell senior royals or courtiers of their plans to take part in the tell-all interview. A senior palace source said: “The Duke and Duchess are no longer working members of the royal family. Therefore, any decisions they make with regard to media commitments are matters for them. As non-working members of the royal family, they are under no obligation to inform the Royal Household of such plans.”

Royal sources said there would be “a great deal of nervousness” as to what the couple would say given the Palace has no influence over the couple’s deals. One only has to look at the previous instalments of the tell-all interview to know these things never end up with a wholly positive experience for any party. Everyone will be watching with intense interest.”

Some social media users likened the move to Princess Diana’s 1995 interview with Martin Bashir during which Harry’s mother, away from the control of the royal family, spoke openly about her treatment.

Their appearance next month will undoubtedly be the couple’s most candid yet- it is not known if Archie will be present.

