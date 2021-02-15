The carnival is coming to town – albeit virtually!

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: Ayto de Almacher

DETERMINED not to let the pandemic put the brakes on the traditional Easter carnival completely, Almacher is planning to celebrate virtually.

The Town Hall has been busy preparing an online ‘best costume contest’ to take part in at home.

“Really use your imagination, prepare the best costume, take the photograph and send it to us by WhatsApp with the hashtag # AlmáchardeCarnaval along with your full name,” said a council spokesperson.


Entries must be submitted by 8pm on Friday, February 19, and there are three categories: children up to 12 years, adults, and a family unit group.

The photos will be uploaded to the council’s Facebook page at 12 noon on Sunday, February 21.


The winners, chosen by local trade associations, will receive vouchers up to €100 which can be used in local shops.

And the council is encouraging members of the public to get involved, promising that the costume which gets the most likes on Facebook will receive an added €50 bonus to be used in stores in the town.

In addition, on the same Sunday, Paw Patrol’s Sky and Marshall will visit the town for a picture opportunity from 11am to 8pm, and requests for a photograph must be made before February 19.

The council also thanked the ‘talented group’ of 2nd ESO students who were responsible for organising and creating the promotional carnival poster for this year’s celebrations.

