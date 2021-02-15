Spanish Royal Family Forced to DENY Rumours that Former King Juan Carlos is in “Grave Condition”.

-- Advertisement --



CONFLICTING reports were released this morning about the health of Spain’s former King, Juan Carlos, after reports from Spanish journalist Pilar Eyre, author of several books on the Spanish monarchy, said he was in ‘grave condition’ in hospital had to be DENIED by the Spanish Royal Family today (February 15).

According to Eyre via her Twitter account, the former Spanish monarch, who has been living in the United Arab Emirates since last summer, was said to be in a critical condition. She wrote: “King Juan Carlos is in grave condition and the Royal House is evaluating the possibility of his transfer to Spain.”

The journalist also claimed King Felipe VI’s sisters – Infanta Elena, Duchess of Lugo, and Cristina Federica, Infanta of Spain – have flown to the Emirates to visit their father, which is true. They are expected to return to Spain soon.

However, according to Spanish magazine, Hola!, Carlos said: “I am fine. I do two hours of gymnastics a day and I feel very good.”

This was further reiterated by the Palace of Zarzuela in a statement to the press: “Faced with certain alleged information on the state of health of His Majesty King Don Juan Carlos, sources from the House of His Majesty the King indicate that they have no basis.”

Last year it was also published that he was admitted by Covid and the Zarzuela came out to deny it.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spanish Royal Family Forced to DENY Rumours that Former King Juan Carlos is in “Grave Condition””. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page