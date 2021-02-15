Spain’s Health Ministry Reports Lower Covid Incidence Rates and Hospital Cases.

SPAIN’S Health Ministry has reported a drop in the incident rate for Covid-19 and a decrease in the number of people admitted to hospitals, including ICU patients. The cumulative incidence in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 416, compared to 496 on Friday, a drop of 80. The total positivity rate is down slight also, standing at 8.57%, compared to 9.95 on Friday, Feb. 12.

The Ministry of Health has registered 30,251 new cases of coronavirus since Friday, 1,876 of them being diagnosed in the last 24 hours. These figures are lower than those of the same day last week when 47,095 positives were reported.

The total number of infections in Spain is now 3,086,286 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics. In the past two weeks, a total of 196,059 positives have been registered. This high figure represents much more accurate and thorough testing across the whole of the country and should be taken in the right context.

Of the 1,876 positives diagnosed in the last 24 hours, 195 have occurred in Andalusia, 101 in Aragon, 138 in Asturias, 32 in the Balearic Islands, 151 in the Canary Islands, 93 in Cantabria, 12 in Castilla-La Mancha, 186 in Castilla y León , 50 in Catalonia, 23 in Ceuta, two in the Valencian Community, 30 in Extremadura, 166 in Galicia, 243 in Madrid, ten in Melilla, eight in Murcia, 48 in Navarra, 363 in the Basque Country and 25 in La Rioja.

A total of 65,449 people have died since the virus arrived in Spain, according to data collected by the Ministry. On a more positive note, the number of people cured of coronavirus in Andalucía amounts to a total of 294,714.

