Social Media Platform Parler Back Up and Running.

CONSERVATIVE social media platform Parler is said to be back up and running, although from an unannounced hosting server, a month after it was shut down in the wake of the January 6 Capitol riots.

Interim CEO Mark Meckler, who was appointed interim CEO to help guide Parler through its relaunch and search for a new, permanent chief executive, announced today (February 15) that Parler’s 20 million users can begin using their old app and logins Monday, according to US news site, Just the News.

New users should be able to sign up for the service within a week or so, Meckler said.

An official statement read: “Parler, the world’s #1 free speech social media platform with over 20 million users, is announcing its official relaunch today, built on sustainable, independent technology and not reliant on so-called “Big Tech” for its operations.”

“We believe privacy is paramount and free speech essential, especially on social media. Our aim has always been to provide a nonpartisan public square where individuals can enjoy and exercise their rights to both.”

“We are off of the big tech platform, so that we can consider ourselves safe and secure for the future,” Meckler added.

Meckler, an attorney, entrepreneur, and free speech advocate who created two large conservative grassroots organisations, the Tea Party Patriots and the Convention of States, took over as Parler’s CEO after John Matze was fired from the position in response to his push for more strict moderation of extremism and violence on the platform.

Parler was kicked off of Amazon Web Services on January 10 citing “violent content on your website, all of which violates our terms” according to Buzzfeed.

