Sir William Macpherson: Judge in Stephen Lawrence Murder Inquiry Dies Aged 94.
SIR William Macpherson, a soldier and lawyer who became the 27th Hereditary Chief of Clan Macpherson, has died aged 94 surrounded by family.
Sir William Macpherson mostly notably led the public inquiry into the race-murder of Stephen Lawrence. He deemed the Met Police Service “institutionally racist”.
He died peacefully at home on Sunday (February 14), as shared on social media by the Clan Macpherson Museum in Newtonmore.
A post on Twitter read: “We are so very sad to share the news that our 27th Chief, Sir William Macpherson of Cluny and Blairgowrie – ‘Cluny’ to us all – died peacefully at home on the 14 February, surrounded by his family.
“The flag at the museum has been lowered to Half Mast in honour of his memory.”
A spokesperson for the Clan Macpherson Association, said: “We were fortunate to have had his guidance, support and leadership for an incredible 50 years and the world will have benefited from his 94 years on this earth.”
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, tweeted: “Sir William Macpherson shone an unflinching light on the deep failings of public institutions and the damage wrought by institutional racism. We must continue to hold those institutions, and ourselves, to the highest possible standards and root out prejudice wherever it is found.”
Scotland’s Deputy First Minister, John Swinney, also paid tribute to Sir William on Twitter.
Mr Swinney wrote: “Very sorry to hear of the death of my constituent, Sir William Macpherson, distinguished High Court judge, who led the Inquiry into the Stephen Lawrence case.
“The challenge, rigour and humanity of his report was a product of who he was. He did much good locally in Blairgowrie.”
