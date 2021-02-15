Sir William Macpherson: Judge in Stephen Lawrence Murder Inquiry Dies Aged 94.

SIR William Macpherson, a soldier and lawyer who became the 27th Hereditary Chief of Clan Macpherson, has died aged 94 surrounded by family.

Sir William Macpherson mostly notably led the public inquiry into the race-murder of Stephen Lawrence. He deemed the Met Police Service “institutionally racist”.

He died peacefully at home on Sunday (February 14), as shared on social media by the Clan Macpherson Museum in Newtonmore.