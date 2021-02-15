Search for sculptor missing after house fire called off

AFTER a search covering more than 500 hectares, the search for 77-year-old Granada sculptor, Manuel Caba, has been called off.

He disappeared following a fire at his farmhouse in Moclin, Granada, on February 6 and has not been seen since. However, biological remains were found amongst the rubble on the land and Guardia Civil will now continue to investigate. The remains were taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine for analysis to determine if they are human and from there, tests will be carried out to identify them.

The local council decided to call off the search following a meeting with his relatives, the emergency services and the forces which have taken part in the operation.

The focus of the search has been in an area two and a half kilometres from the house, and some areas have been searched more than once by police, emergency services, local residents and Civil Protection volunteers from neighbouring towns.

His forge was at the Cortijo de la Miseria property where the fire occurred, as well as his home.

He lived alone and did not have a vehicle, therefore it was hoped that he might be found on the plot of land or in the surrounding area.

Caba was very popular in the town, both for his work and for his character.

