Rule Of Six To Return And Shops Could Open In Weeks Under Plans To Unlock The UK By Spring And Return To Normal.

Boris Johnson is expected to bring back the Rule of Six outdoors for spring under plans to unlock the nation. It comes as the UK passed its target of vaccinating 15million vulnerable Brits two days early. Yesterday, an upbeat Mr Johnson said falling Covid rates are paving the way for the nation to get back to normal.

-- Advertisement --



He said: “Thanks to the efforts of the British people, the lockdown, plus possibly the effect of the vaccine, we’re going to see the rates coming down more sharply. They’re falling at the moment. We want to be in a position where we can begin to open up.”

And in a video, the PM also said the UK’s vaccination programme had reached “a significant moment”. Mr Johnson said: “This country has achieved an extraordinary feat, administering a total of 15million jabs into the arms of some of the most vulnerable people in the country.”

He highlighted the wide variety of places where vaccines have been delivered including hospitals, GP surgeries, pharmacies, places of worship, community centres, living rooms and a fairground.

He said it has been a “truly national UK-wide effort”, adding: “We’ve done it together.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Rule Of Six To Return And Shops Could Open In Weeks Under Plans To Unlock The UK By Spring”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.