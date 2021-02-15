Road repairs questioned in Orihuela Costa

THE CLARO party claimed that Orihuela Costa road repairs are being “sabotaged.”

The contractor carrying out the work has not been paid for four months is owed around €250,000, CLARO said.

This company did not initially win the four-year contract worth €825,000 but was assigned after Orihuela town hall’s first choice was challenged in the courts, CLARO explained.

“The company has complained both publicly and directly to CLARO that the Infrastructure councillor has blocked payment for four months, although the work has been inspected and approved by municipal technicians,” the party said.

The contractor also alleges that the town hall is not supplying materials of the necessary quantity or quality as agreed.

Both the contractor and CLARO suspect that the town hall is attempting to force the company into breaking the contract or providing grounds for declaring breach of contract.

Cambiemos and CLARO will denounce this situation at the next council meeting, “seeking to ensure that Orihuela Costa residents are not deprived of the maintenance and repair of their streets and pavements.”

