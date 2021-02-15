Rincon de la Victoria budgets €33,000 in ‘equal access to university’ aid.

AID of up to €600 each is available to students with Rincon de la Victoria Council now accepting applications.

Requests can be made to the Department of Social Welfare, Women, Equality, Elderly and Childhood for the 2020-2021 academic year from now until March 12.

A budget of €33,000 has been set aside, which aims to help around 55 students.

One of the requirements to apply for financial aid is to be studying at a university in Spain.

Deputy Mayor, Elena Aguilar, said: “The aid is intended for people registered in the municipality who are studying official university courses.

“The objective is to offer support to students to meet the expenses derived from university studies. It is very important to continue promoting higher education in the students of our municipality with this type of aid ”.

She added: “These aids also contribute towards equal access to university, mitigating the impact that these expenses have on the students’ family economy.”

To find out more, call the Social Welfare Department on 952 978 294, 8.30am to 2pm, Monday to Friday or visit: www.rincondelavictoria.es

