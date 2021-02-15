Pubs And Restaurants To Open By Easter In England Says Covid Recovery Group Chairman.

DEPUTY Chairman of the Covid Recovery Group Steve Baker says all lockdown restrictions on the hospitality industry should be lifted by May as the vaccine rollout will reach a large majority of the vulnerable population by then. Steve Baker explained that the Government is aiming to vaccinate two-thirds of the top nine priority groups by Easter and hopes to complete the rollout by the end of April.

He said the Government would only implement restrictions which are proportional to the “harm coronavirus is doing” by then as the hospitality industry would be able to open in a Covid secure way towards the end of May. It comes as the Government has offered a vaccine to the top four priority groups – roughly 15 million people.

In a letter to the prime minister, leaders of the Covid Recovery Group (CRG) said the “tremendous pace” of the vaccination rollout means restrictions in England should begin easing from early March.

They said ministers must produce a cost-benefit analysis to justify any controls that remain in place after that date, with a “road-map” stating when they would be removed, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

The letter was organised by the CRG chair and deputy chair, Mark Harper and Steve Baker, and was said to have the backing of 63 Conservative Party lawmakers in all.

