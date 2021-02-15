POLICE recover £300k stuffed in a suitcase after reports of suspicious activity were received.

Greater Manchester police have seized £300,000 from a Moss side house and three arrests have been made for suspected money laundering.

On Saturday night three men were seen acting suspiciously at a car park near Moss Lane East in Moss Side, and police were called. As police attended the scene the three men fled, but were soon caught in the area of Playfair Street and Fairbank Avenue.

The tip off of the suspicious men led to a Moss Lane property being searched by police, and a staggering £300,000 in cash was discovered inside a suitcase along with a quantity of cannabis.

Det Insp Geoff Machent, of GMP’s City of Manchester division, said, “This incident highlights the importance of members of the public speaking to police if they see behaviour that doesn’t seem quite right, and this is a great example of that.

“These arrests and the discovery of hundreds of thousands of pounds as part of GMP’s ongoing commitment to tackle money laundering and modern slavery offences and, while enquiries are ongoing, we believe this to be a significant recovery.

“Information from the public is always important and I encourage people to continue to speak to police or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if they see any suspicious behaviour so that we are able to effectively act on it.”

The three suspects remain in custody for further questioning.

