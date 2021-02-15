Over 100 Travel Firms Unite And launch ‘Save Our Summer’ Campaign to Save The Travel Sector From Collapse.



A new alliance of 120+ UK travel companies – called Save Our Summer – is urging the government to allow overseas holidays to restart on May 1. Members of the group have combined pre-Covid annual revenues of more than £11 billion and include top companies Trailfinders, EasyJet Holidays, Travelopia and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

They are urging consumers to ignore ministers’ “don’t book” travel advice and guarantee that anyone booking through them will be entitled to either a refund or a change of date if travel is cancelled or not possible due to the government’s Covid-19 restrictions.

The members argue that vulnerable groups in the UK should have been vaccinated twice by mid-May, leading to much reduced Covid pressure on the NHS.

The UK government said it hit its target of giving the first four priority groups their first jab on Sunday, Feb. 15, and confirmed 15 million jabs had been given out so far.

Without a target date for the re-opening of overseas travel, the group fears consumers will delay booking due to lack of confidence. They point to data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), which suggests up to 2.4 million travel and tourism jobs in the UK could be lost as a result.

Tui chief executive Fritz Joussen last week hailed the UK’s ‘amazing’ vaccination progress and said “there is no reason to be pessimistic” about the summer.

