Orange And Yellow Weather Alerts Issued For Spain’s Costa del Sol On Monday, Feb. 15.

AEMET, the Spanish weather agency, has issued orange and yellow alerts for parts of the Costa del Sol and Cadiz for today, Monday, Feb. 15. Already looking overcast, the forecast is for high winds and a 40 to 70 per cent chance of rain.

Starting with Granada and Almeria coasts, AEMET predicts windows of up to 70 km/h with waves of 2 to 3 metres high and a high probability of rain. The poor weather should subside at around 5.0 pm in those areas.

Antequera–Malaga is also expected to have blustery high winds with a high chance of rain too. Luckily for Torremolinos right down to Sotogrande, a more or less clear day is predicted, although some of the high winds may stray into closely surrounding areas.

Cadiz and Sevilla carry the brunt of the bad weather. Very high winds with waves set to slam into coastal barricades is the norm for the day, unfortunately. As with all weather forecasts, things can change quickly and unexpectantly but those two areas are clearly marked by AEMET as significant risk alert zones.

