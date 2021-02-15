On the wrong track in Callosa

By
Linda Hall
-
0
On the wrong track in Callosa
CALLOSA: Hemmed in by unused railway tracks Photo credit: Eduardo Manchon

THE Somos Podemos party in Callosa wants Spain’s rail operator ADIF to dismantle the old local train tracks.

These divide Callosa in half, Somos Podemos complained.

-- Advertisement --

“All political parties here agree that this situation needs a solution,” Alejandro Monzon, Podemos spokesman in Callosa, said.

“Our municipality is hemmed in between two sets of railway lines that are preventing the town from growing and developing.  That’s why we are asking the authorities for more urgency in removing them.”


Monzon pointed out at the same time that the town badly needed a Via Verde green route, giving the public another reason for visiting the town.

As well as promoting rural Callosa and its exemplary agricultural model, the Via Verde would open the door to open-air sport with all necessary guarantees and safety, Monzon said.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “On the wrong track in Callosa.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous article15 Years in Prison for Marbella Torture and Kidnapping Gang Member
Next articleAncient Chinese face cream for men found in aristocrat’s tomb
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here