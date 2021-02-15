On the wrong track in Callosa

THE Somos Podemos party in Callosa wants Spain’s rail operator ADIF to dismantle the old local train tracks.

These divide Callosa in half, Somos Podemos complained.

“All political parties here agree that this situation needs a solution,” Alejandro Monzon, Podemos spokesman in Callosa, said.

“Our municipality is hemmed in between two sets of railway lines that are preventing the town from growing and developing. That’s why we are asking the authorities for more urgency in removing them.”

Monzon pointed out at the same time that the town badly needed a Via Verde green route, giving the public another reason for visiting the town.

As well as promoting rural Callosa and its exemplary agricultural model, the Via Verde would open the door to open-air sport with all necessary guarantees and safety, Monzon said.

