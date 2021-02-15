Notable Decrease In Infections And Deaths in Andalucía

NOTABLE decrease in Covid-19 infections and deaths in the Community of Andalucía

The Community of Andalucía has reported the lowest number of positive Covid cases in a month on Monday, February 15. According to the latest data released by the Junta de Andalucía, 1,187 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, 903 fewer than on the previous day.

Further data from the Andalusian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA), shows that an additional 38 people have died from the disease, six fewer than Sunday and vastly less than the same day the previous week, when more than 100 fatalities were reported.

By province, Cádiz has registered the highest number of new infections (322), followed by Málaga (312), Sevilla (183), Almería (142), Córdoba (100), Granada (58), Jaén (48) and Huelva (22 ).

The Ministry of Health has also confirmed that the pressure on hospitals continues to gradually reduce, while the all-important accumulated incidence rate in Andalucía has fallen to 494.8 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days.

Meanwhile, the Junta de Andalucía has announced that a meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 16, to put together a plan for how to carry out mass Covid vaccinations in Andalucía.

Spokesperson Elias Bendodo said: “Vaccination is synonymous with the beginning of the end of the crisis and Andalucía wants to be the first on board the train of recovery. For this reason, on Tuesday we will announce a plan for the whole of Andalucía, because we cannot waste a minute.”

