Nicola Sturgeon Threatens To Close England-Scotland Border

NICOLA Sturgeon threatens to close the England-Scotland border if the quarantine restrictions aren’t tightened up

The Scottish Government has threatened to close the borders between England and Scotland completely if the UK Prime Minister doesn’t get tougher on the quarantine requirements, Nicola Sturgeon said today, February 15. All passengers arriving on international flights into Scotland are required to quarantine for ten days in a government-approved hotel, a far stricter method that that adopted by the UK, whereby only travellers arriving from ‘red list’ countries have to enter the hotels.

-- Advertisement --



By Ms Sturgeon has waned Boris Johnson that unless he ensures all travellers self-isolate, she will have to consider closing the borders, rather than run the risk that people infected with Covid could enter Scotland via the UK.

‘There are two things that we want to continue to try to come to an arrangement around,’ she said.

‘Firstly, and this would probably be the best arrangement, if the UK Government decided to apply on a comprehensive basis as well, but if not then to work with us so that people who are destined for Scotland but come in through an English airport that that requirement to isolate can be imposed at the point of arrival.

‘People will say why don’t you check people coming across the England-Scotland border.

‘Now of course we don’t rule anything out in terms of how we might have to deal with the risk of travel but in a sense if that is the solution we are already undermining the policy because somebody will have travelled quite a distance before they get to that point.

‘That is why isolation as close to the point of entry is so important here.’

The Scottish First Minister added that she couldn’t ‘rule out’ closing the border completely, but would rather that the governments come up with a better plan together to ensure the safety of all.

‘I don’t rule it out. I would like to have the most effective system in place here so I am not sure it is the best solution to have, now, if it is the only one I can put into place then it may come to that, but why let somebody travel half way across the UK before you do that?

‘It would be better if we had that four nations approach or certainly at least a three nations approach where the border of the island that Scotland, England and Wales share has the same provisions in place.’

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nicola Sturgeon Threatens To Close England-Scotland Border”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.