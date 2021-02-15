Nerja Foreigners’ Department issues vital mobility information.

IN a bid to clarify the Covid restrictions and where residents can and can’t go under current regulations, Nerja Council has put together a list simplifying which towns have perimeter closures and which do not.

The information supplied by the local authority is accurate as of today, February 15.

The public can leave or enter the following towns:

Nerja, Frigiliana, Torrox, Algarrobo, Torre del Mar, Velez Malaga, Rincon de la Victoria, Competa, Viñuela, Sayalonga, Torremolinos, Marbella, Estepona. Visit mapacovid.es for more information.

Malaga city is off bounds. People can enter or come from Malaga Airport provided they can show a flight ticket and if you are driving someone to the airport or back. Driver and passengers must be able to show a flight ticket and documentation of the town they live in (padron, residencia, rental contract…).

All the west coastal towns are closed such as Benalmadena, Mijas, Fuengirola, Marbella, Estepona. See other towns at mapacovid.es

The public can only go to any of these closed towns ONLY if there is a justified reason: medical appointment, an appointment for residencia or NIE at any national police station or with the Social Security office or any other public administration office. Also for work or school purposes.

When driving, if passing through a closed town to go to a town that is open, a motorway or the main road must be used wherever possible, without entering into or stopping at that closed town.

