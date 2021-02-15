Music returns to the Cervantes Theatre in Malaga City

ON Tuesday February 16, the Cervantes Theatre Box Office will reopen to take bookings for its upcoming shows.

The Cervantes Theatre in Malaga City is to resume its activity and opens its doors in March to Arcángel, who will present his Abecedario flamenco on Saturday the sixth, to Ara Malikian and his return with his Little Garage show on Sunday the seventh and to Manu Sánchez, who will bring three performances of Se Acabó to Malaga on Friday the 12th and Saturday the 13th.

Malaga’s municipal theatres demonstrate their ability to adapt to the health circumstances, offering new shows and adjusting their presentations, schedules and seating capacity to the regulations to contain the pandemic.

The doors reopen this February with the classical music of the Malaga Philharmonic Orchestra with concerts on February 27 and the first children’s performances at the Echegaray (The Travels of Jules Verne on Sunday 21 and New Shoes on Sunday 28).

On the morning of Sunday 14th (12.00 noon) the events celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Cervantes Theatre will return with an open-air concert by the Municipal Music Band.

Visit https://www.teatrocervantes.com/en/genero/musica/ to book tickets.

