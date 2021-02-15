Mobile ITV for mopeds returns to Nerja with six dates scheduled.

THE mobile ITV facility will be located in the market square on February 22 and 26; March 8 and 22; and April 12 and 19, from 9.45am to 1.30pm.

Councillor for Security and Transport, Francisco Arce, said: “All those interested in having their mopeds inspected must make an appointment which can be requested through the website www.itvcita.com or by calling 959 999 999.”

He added that payment must be made by bank card or cheque accompanied by the vehicle’s Circulation Permit, Technical Inspection Card and proof of valid insurance.

Mopeds are required to pass the first ITV three years from the date of initial registration, and the subsequent ones every two years thereafter.

To improve road safety and protect the environment, the Ministry of Finance and European Finance of the Junta de Andalucia has mobile ITVs in service, “which provide greater comfort to residents who have these vehicles and avoid having to travel to other places to do inspections”.

