Microsoft President Says SolarWinds Hack Was Most Sophisticated Ever Seen

By
Chris King
-
0
Microsoft President Says SolarWinds Hack Was Most Sophisticated Ever Seen
Microsoft President Says SolarWinds Hack Was Most Sophisticated Ever Seen. image: twitter

MICROSOFT President Says SolarWinds Hack Was The Largest And Most Sophisticated Attack The World Has Ever Seen

Speaking on Sunday’s CBS TV programme ’60 Minutes’, the Microsoft Corp President Brad Smith, speaking about the hacking attack carried out last year that compromised a raft of U.S. government agencies, said, “I think from a software engineering perspective, it’s probably fair to say that this is the largest and most sophisticated attack the world has ever seen”.

-- Advertisement --

The US government has always maintained that the attack was most likely orchestrated by the Russians, and whilst it will probably never be made public as to exactly what the hackers stole, it has been acknowledged that they got access to emails at the U.S. Treasury, Justice and Commerce departments and other US agencies.

The hack breached high-tech cybersecurity software designed by the SolarWinds Corp, reputedly the country’s most well-equipped cybersecurity software firm, and it is estimated to have affected up to 18,000 customers who used the Orion network monitoring software and was thought to have been more an act of intelligence-gathering than malicious.


Brad Smith continued, “When we analyzed everything that we saw at Microsoft, we asked ourselves how many engineers have probably worked on these attacks. And the answer we came to was, well, certainly more than 1,000”.

_______________________________________________________


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Microsoft President Says SolarWinds Hack Was Most Sophisticated Ever Seen”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleBritish Big Game Hunter Offering Deals To Shoot Endangered Animals In South Africa
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here