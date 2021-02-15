MICROSOFT President Says SolarWinds Hack Was The Largest And Most Sophisticated Attack The World Has Ever Seen



Speaking on Sunday’s CBS TV programme ’60 Minutes’, the Microsoft Corp President Brad Smith, speaking about the hacking attack carried out last year that compromised a raft of U.S. government agencies, said, “I think from a software engineering perspective, it’s probably fair to say that this is the largest and most sophisticated attack the world has ever seen”.

The US government has always maintained that the attack was most likely orchestrated by the Russians, and whilst it will probably never be made public as to exactly what the hackers stole, it has been acknowledged that they got access to emails at the U.S. Treasury, Justice and Commerce departments and other US agencies.

The hack breached high-tech cybersecurity software designed by the SolarWinds Corp, reputedly the country’s most well-equipped cybersecurity software firm, and it is estimated to have affected up to 18,000 customers who used the Orion network monitoring software and was thought to have been more an act of intelligence-gathering than malicious.

Brad Smith continued, “When we analyzed everything that we saw at Microsoft, we asked ourselves how many engineers have probably worked on these attacks. And the answer we came to was, well, certainly more than 1,000”.

