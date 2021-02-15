Mass screening in Velez-Malaga and Colmenar

Mass screening will take place in Velez-Malaga and Colmenar this week.

THE Ministry of Health and Families has confirmed tests will be carried out in six towns in the province of Malaga this week, including Colmenar and Velez-Malaga – the latter of which has seen the highest concentration of new infections in the Axarquia region throughout the pandemic.

These municipalities have been identified by the General Directorate of Public Health and Pharmaceutical Management as ‘susceptible to a specific risk assessment after having detected a trend in the growing number of coronavirus infections”.

The first of the testing sessions will take place in Velez-Malaga on Thursday, February 18, with screening in Colmenar scheduled for the following day.

As always, people are selected randomly for the voluntary test and will receive an SMS indicating the day and time.

“It is important that only the selected people attend the tests, and they must go to the specified authorised point to be tested,” said the Ministry of Health.

Antigen tests will be used and the results will be known in around 15 minutes.

Axarquia region reached a Covid-recovery milestone at the weekend. It was announced today there were 367 recoveries since Friday, February 12, taking the total number of people cured to 5,006 since the start of the pandemic.

