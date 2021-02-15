Man reported missing from Coin since Saturday requires medication

A MAN from Coin, Malaga, named as Jesus Gonzalez Santos, has been reported missing.

Jesus, 44, weighs 125 kilos, is 1.80m tall and needs medication.

He was last seen in his hometown on Saturday, February 13.

He has green eyes, grey hair and when he was last seen he was wearing black trousers, a blue jacket, black trainers and was carrying a black bag. He was driving a black Opel Astra with three doors.

His friends and relatives along with volunteers and the authorities in the town are looking for him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Guardia Civil or call 642650775 or 649 952 957.

