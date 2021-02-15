MADRID arrests as COVID flouters still disobey the rules and have massive parties over the weekend.

In the Madrid area of Huertas two illegal parties were broken up over the weekend by the National Police and a massive 90 proposed sanctions were issued and eight arrests were also made. The news came from the police headquarters in Madrid on Sunday.

The first party took place at a leisure establishment in Calle Huertas where the establishment received a sanction after they exceeded the capacity permitted under the current COVID 19 regulations. There were also over 40 reports issued for breaches of health and hygiene regulations.

The second party was broken up in a tourist flat in Calle Cádiz, where eight arrests were made. Despite the current COVID 19 regulations there were over 50 young people in attendance at the party which police broke up in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The police met with resistance and eight people, seven men and one woman were arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officers and illegal detention. They had attempted to prevent partygoers from leaving as police arrived.

It is thought that multiple partygoers had attempted to run over police officers after fleeing the party and trying to avoid arrest.

