LIVE STREAM sensation baby parrot sadly dies on Valentine’s Day, after having attracted millions of viewers to see its birth live.

The tiny Eclectus parrot was born at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park on Tuesday, February 9, and its birth was watched by millions as its hatching was streamed live. The tiny chick took nearly 48 hours to fully hatch and the park streamed it on Facebook for all to see. Gok Wan, famous television presenter and fashion consultant was one of the lucky viewers.

-- Advertisement --



Tragically though Steve Nichols, CEO at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, announced on Valentine’s Day that the parrot had sadly died. Steve said, “Bit of bad news really. The little chick passed away in the early hours of this morning (Sunday), no idea why. Did a feed at 2am, he was fine, and at 3.45am unfortunately he had passed away.

“Unfortunately these things happen. We do our best, we try to do what we can. There is usually a reason why mum abandons the egg, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t try, we’ve done it in the past successfully and no doubt we’ll do it in the future, but in the meantime a bit of bad news for Valentine’s Day.”

The video of the birth had gone viral on social media, and many were upset to hear of the parrot’s passing. Christine Flynn commented that, “Such sad news but you and your team gave him the best chance in life but sometimes mother nature knows best.

“Baby Gok bought so much to us in his short life. If it wasn’t for him we would never have known about you and the wonderful work you do. I really can’t wait to come and visit the wildlife park.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Live Stream Sensation Baby Parrot Dies”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.