Lionel Messi’s contract at Barcelona expires on June 30, and he has made no attempt to try to renegotiate a new contract, with everybody convinced that the Argentinian superstar will finally leave his boyhood club.

Not many clubs in world football can afford Messi’s high wages, especially now during the pandemic and the catastrophically financial impact it has had on football clubs, even the major ones, but in reality, it is believed that there are really only two possible destinations, Manchester City, and France’s PSG.

There are plus points in both options, PSG are managed by Argentinian tactician, Mauricio Pochettino, while Man City are coached by Messi’s former mentor at the Camp Nou, Pep Guardiola, under whose guidance he won many trophies.

Also at The Etihad are Txiki Begiristain, the former Barça man who is now director of football, Ferran Soriano, former Barca vice-president is the CEO, and of course, Messi’s Argentina teammate Sergio Aguero.

Former City legend, Pablo Zabaleta, also an international teammate of Messi, told The Daily Mirror, “If you decide to play for Barça and want to play in the best league, you should see what the Premier League is like for yourself. It will interest you, the players I know ask me what the competition is like”.

He continued, “If he leaves Barça, City would be a great decision, but only if it is what he wants. When you’ve been in a club for a long time, going to a new one can be strange. PSG will be interested in signing him, but I think City will be the best place for him after Barcelona”.

