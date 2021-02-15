LARRY The Chief Mouser Clocks Up 10 Years At No10 Downing Street



Larry, the 14-year-old tabby cat who is a resident of one of London’s most iconic addresses, No10 Downing Street, today (Monday 15) racked up a decade of years spent as the Prime Minister’s mouse-catcher-in-chief.

The former stray cat was adopted from London’s Battersea Dogs and Cats Home on February 15, 2011, by then Prime Minister, David Cameron, and bestowed the title of Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, an unofficial pest control post, and he has served with Theresa May and Boris Johnson since.

The previous holder of the rat-catching title was Humphrey, who retired in 1997, and David Cameron introduced Larry to the job after he had spotted a pack of rats scurrying around close to Downing Street, and he has since met many of the world leaders who came to visit the residence on official business.

Reportedly, Larry could be unfriendly to men, but apparently, he took a shine to Barack Obama, and in 2019, when Donald Trump visited, Larry took a nap under his car!

Lindsey Quinlan, the head of cattery of Battersea commented, “Throughout his time at Number 10, Larry has proven himself to not only be a brilliant ambassador for Battersea but also demonstrated to millions of people around the world how incredible rescue cats are”.

Larry has built a reputation for scrapping with other cats in the neighbourhood, in particular with the cat who was the chief mouser across the road for the Foreign Office, Palmerston, but now that Palmerston has retired, things have got a bit more peaceful by all acounts.

His fondness for cat naps is something else Larry is noted for, with dignitaries sometimes reportedly having to step over him as he snoozes on the floor.

