Katie Price accused of flouting lockdown rules over Valentine’s break five hours drive away.

THE reality star and her boyfriend Carl Woods allegedly headed off for a romantic holiday today (Monday, February 15), driving almost 200 miles from Surrey to Shropshire.

The 42-year-old mother-of-five and her beau, 32, were seemingly staying at luxury accommodation at Henlle Hall where they visited family at Christmas.

The former glamour model had previously told The Sun the pair were going to build a ‘love cabin’ in his back garden, complete with balloons and flowers.

But according to the same newspaper, they were seen driving away from luxurious cottages in the grounds of the Grade II listed Shropshire venue in a white BMW.

After the Christmas break with Katie’s children Harvey, Jett and Bunny, during a period when travel restrictions were less strict, the reality star gushed about how “magical” the lodges are.

She wrote on Instagram: “Absolutely love seeing my children enjoying themselves together and here they are tonight in the Jacuzzi at @henllehall_holidays.

“We love coming here for a break the lodges are magical.”

However, under Tier 4 restrictions, people can only leave their homes for work purposes (if it can’t be done from home), shopping for essentials, medical reasons, attending schooling or training, for outdoor exercise or to use registered childcare.

