ISIS Cell In Germany Plotted To Kill YouTuber And Played Paintball To Hone Attack Skills.

Five alleged members of the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) who are suspected of plotting attacks and radicalizing Muslims have been charged with weapons and terrorism charges in Germany, said German federal prosecutors today, Monday.

Four of the suspects were arrested in Germany on April 15, 2020, with a fifth person, Komron B. detained on April 3. The five in custody all originate from Tajikistan and were members of a terrorist cell in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, a statement from the federal prosecutor’s office said.

The group is alleged to have radicalized young Muslims and provided financial support for the cause of “IS in Khorasan Province,” a regional wing of the terrorist group active in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Prosecutors claim the group honed their military skills at paintball games in preparation for planned attacks against ‘infidels’ in Germany as part of their alleged mission in Europe.

The would-be killers, Sunatullokh K. and Ravsan B., apparently tracked down their victim and found his home address, but the attack was foiled by German intelligence. The pair were arrested, and the weapon seized.

One member of the group in Germany allegedly organized for €18,000 to be taken by two couriers by plane to Turkey, where it would then be sent on to fund IS activities in Syria, prosecutors said.

