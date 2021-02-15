Illa and PSC party celebrate the results of the Catalan elections

THE PSC socialist party in Cataluña and their leader Salvador Illa are celebrating what they consider to be a “very good” result in the Catalan elections of 14-F.

Long before the total of votes had been scrutinised, Illa began his speech with thanks and said that the elections had gone “normally” despite the “exceptional” circumstances due to the pandemic.

“Cataluña has given a lesson in civics and maturity” said the socialist candidate. “Hope is always stronger than fear,” he continued, and celebrated the “very clear victory in votes” while saying that he wished “to write a new page” in Cataluña.

Former Health Minister Salvador Illa, therefore, announced that he will stand for the investiture because “change is here to stay.” The victory, he added, “is a step forward” and the change “is unstoppable” because “Cataluña loves Spain and Spain loves Cataluña.”

Meanwhile, Miquel Iceta, the party’s First Secretary, has celebrated the results. “You had to go to vote, it was safe to vote,” he celebrated, before acknowledging the work of the PSC representatives. In addition, he wanted to remember “all the victims of the pandemic” and the healthcare personnel “who continue to fight on the front line.”

Regarding the elections, he stressed that such a result had not been achieved “since the time of Maragall” and the result validates “the commitment to dialogue made by Pedro Sanchez.” Illa “has made it possible for change in Cataluña to begin today,” he ended up saying.

El socialismo ha ganado las #Elecciones14F. Una fantástica noticia para hacer posible el cambio y el reencuentro por el que tanto ha trabajado @socialistes_cat.

Gracias, @salvadorilla, por devolvernos la ilusión de conseguir un futuro mejor para Cataluña y para España. #PSC /❤ — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) February 14, 2021

