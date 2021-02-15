‘Hero’ Teacher Who Hand-Delivered Over 10,000 Lunches Needs Surgery

“HERO” TEACHER who hand-delivered over 10,000 lunches needs knee surgery after racking up the miles.

Zane Powles, aged 48, from Grimsby has been hailed a hero by many after racking up more than 10,000 meal deliveries to children in need. The primary school teacher began his mission last March amid the UK’s first coronavirus national lockdown and made headlines for his good deeds, he also received an MBE.

The teacher is now beginning to struggle as the 10,000 meal deliveries have added up and he is suffering from knee pain, it is thought that he has covered over 750 miles on foot. Zane is currently waiting to see a specialist and in all probability he will soon need an operation on his knee.

At the moment the father-of-three spends every morning walking a minimum of 5 miles in order see that students who are self-isolating with their families get a good lunch.

Zane took to Twitter and tweeted about his toughest day so far, “What a day today – I’m exhausted, my toughest delivery day yet.

“The five day hampers turned up and they were heavy amd because of this took a double journey to every house 9.4 miles today and only half done.

“Six reloads-each trailer weighing easily 100kg plus had another 20kg on my back.”

Despite his knee pain Zane prefers to carry on by foot so he gets to see all the families, as many pop-out and shout hello as he passes.

