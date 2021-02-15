HERO doctor rescues Covid jabs from blaze as vaccination centre goes up in flames

A brave doctor put his life in danger on Saturday, February 13, when he rushed back into a vaccination centre which was still engulfed in flames to pull out a refrigerated container full of Covid vaccinations. The Emberbrook Community Centre in Thames Ditton, Surrey had to be evacuated when workers noticed flames billowing from the roof, and the dozens of people queuing up for the jab had to be rescheduled.

Firefighters were at the scene within minutes and brought the blaze under control, but the hero doctor didn’t even wait for the flames to be completely quenched before he dashed back inside to rescue the vital vaccines. Surrey Heartlands CCG confirmed on Monday, February 15 that none of the jabs were damaged.

Anne Smith, 68, who was volunteering at the vaccination centre at the time of the fire told GetSurrey: ‘One of the doctors who was concerned actually went back in for the vaccine, which I thought was amazing, in a great big refrigerated container he managed to drag it out. It was his priority to get that out.’

Ms Smith added: ‘I could see the smoke but it was on the other side of the roof, I initially thought someone had a fire going at home. But it didn’t subside and it was very apparent very quickly [it was not a planned fire] because it stank, I think it was the insulation on fire.’

