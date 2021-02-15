Heritage sites and workers to get €5.5M in pandemic ‘rescue package’.

IN a bid to protect the sector during lockdown, more than £5.5 million is being given to 50 heritage sites and 41 workers in Northern Ireland through the Heritage Recovery Fund.

A list of those who will receive the financial aid is expected to be announced in the next few weeks.

The funding is being distributed by The National Lottery Heritage Fund on behalf of the Department for Communities, explained Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

She said the cash “is designed to stabilise heritage organisations and prevent the loss of many important historical assets and groups who help preserve and animate our history.”

The National Lottery Heritage Fund in Northern Ireland has welcomed the funding, warning the health crisis has left the heritage sector in “crisis”.

Director Paul Mullan said that heritage has an “essential role to play in making communities better places to live” by creating economic prosperity and supporting personal wellbeing.

He added that “all of these are going to be vitally important as we emerge from the current pandemic”.

AS part of the Culture Recovery Fund package, more than £300million of grants will be available, covering the period April-June, to support cultural organisations with the costs they will face as they welcome back visitors.

