Guardia Civil Issues Warning over Sharing Details Online

THE Guardia Civil are warning consumers over sharing their personal details online.

Officers from the Guardia Civil are warning consumers over how to make sure they do not fall for online scams when sharing their details.

The Guardia Civil said: “Did you know that two out of every five mobile phones, personal computers and devices sold contains personal data?

“Whenever you are going to get rid of them, you must format them or reset them to factory settings.”

They said consumers should follow advice given by The Office for Internet Users (OSI) when selling any of their old devices.

OSI said: “Buying second-hand devices allows us to obtain them at a much cheaper price than if we did it in official stores and fresh from the factory.

“On the other hand, for the user looking to get rid of their old smartphone or tablet, second-hand markets allow them to get money to pay for new and more modern devices.

“Unfortunately, many of us fail to take appropriate security measures and end up selling a smartphone full of data and personal information for the same price.

“Most users think that erasing the files and data from the memory of our devices is enough, however, the stored information can be recovered with relatively simple methods available to anyone.”

The body recommended: “Delete all information from browsers (cookies, history, credentials). Web browsers usually store information (web pages we visit, favourites, cookies, saved credentials, etc.) that you can delete, to erase all traces. Cookies, autosaved credentials and history can be easily deleted from the options of your favourite browser.

“Finally, restore to factory state. All smartphones and tablets have this option to return it to the original point. It is a very simple process that will format the information stored on your device. In the case of desktops, you may think that it is enough to format it, but it is not. We recommend you use secure erasure tools that you will find on OSI.”

